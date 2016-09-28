Jayson Castro expects Game 2 to be more defense-oriented v Meralco

After opening the series in a high-scoring affair, TNT star point guard Jayson Castro expects Game 2 to shift to a more defensive approach when the Katropa clash with sister team Meralco anew on Thursday in the PBA Governors Cup semifinals.

The Katropa went hot from three-point distance in the second half as they pulverized the Bolts, 113-95 to grab a 1-0 lead in their best-of-five semifinals series.

READ: Top seed TNT kicks off Govs Cup semis with 18-point rout of Meralco

“For sure magaadjust sila (Bolts),” said Castro after Tuesday’s win. “More on defense siguro magiging labanan next game. Kailangan namin talaga mag-prepare on defense.”

Meralco managed to limit Castro in the series-opening game as the “Blur” only had 14 points, just days after exploding for 42 in the quarterfinals against Phoenix.

But the 30-year-old Castro showcased the other facet of his game, as served more as a facilitator in Game 1, which allowed Syrian Michel Madanly, rookie Troy Rosario and Ranidel de Ocampo to contribute as well on offense.

Castro, named Best Point Guard in the last two FIBA-Asia men’s basketball editions, dished out 9 assists.

“Willing naman ako i-sacrifice ang scoring basta manalo lang,” said Castro, who is engaged in tight battle for the Most Valuable Player this season with San Miguel’s June Mar Fajardo. – Jason Mercene

