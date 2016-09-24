McJour Luib feels awkward but relishes new role at La Salle

Luib certainly relished his new role as the team’s scout under Ayo, who served as his mentor during the Knights’ Cinderella run in the NCAA seniors’ basketball tourney last year.

“Observe lang tapos unti-unti. Ako sa scouting, sa plays ng mga kalaban namin,” he told sports scribes after emerging from their dug-out.

Luib disclosed he formally accepted Ayo’s long-standing offer on Friday, a day after the Knights’ one-year reign in the NCAA ended with a 93-87 victory over the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals.

And Luib couldn’t help but be awkward serving as mentor to the Green Archers, most of them his former rivals in collegiate tourneys.

“Mahirap kasi na tawag nila sa akin idol,” he smile before smiling. “Sa una awkward pero tinanggap ko na na tapos na ako. ‘Yung trabaho lang na pinapagawa sa akin ni coach, ‘yun ang ginagawa ko.”