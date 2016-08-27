Josh Reyes vows young Gilas 5.0 ready to compete in FIBA Asia Challenge

Gilas 5.0 coach Josh Reyes believes speed and outside shooting will serve as the national squad’s strengths heading into the FIBA Asia Challenge set to start on September 9 in Tehran, Iran.

The national squad, bereft of players from the PBA, will rely on the country’s top amateur standouts led by Mac Belo, Kevin Ferrer, Mike Tolomia, who was recently named the PBA D-League Foundation Cup MVP, Russel Escoto, Von Pessumal, Ed Daquioag, CJ Perez and Roger Pogoy.

Adding depth and size are Chris Javier, Al Gotladera, Carl Bryan Cruz and former La Salle big man Arnold Van Opstal.

Kiefer Ravena and Bobby Ray Parks, two of the biggest names outside the PBA, are out of the final 12 due to their previous commitments in the U.S., but Reyes is confident they have enough material to make up for the absence of the two former UAAP MVPs.

Belo, Tolomia, Pogoy and Ferrer are all capable of stretching the defense because of their ability to shoot from long range.

But Reyes cited Javier, a former UE Red Warrior and Cruz, a hardworking undersized big from Far Eastern University, will try to play the role of stretch four.

“That’s the reason why Chris Javier and Carl Cruz are there. They are stretch bigs,” shared Reyes, son of former Gilas coach Chot. “In the past, especially ngayon wala si Troy Rosario and Ranidel (de Ocampo), we always rely on Mac Belo to be the stretch 4 after Troy or after Ranidel.”

“That will enable Mac Belo and Kevin Ferrer to focus on the wing spots and not ask them to play a lot of 4 for us. Kasi nga meron tayong dalawang kuwatro who can shoot from the outside. Meron pa tayong Russel Escoto, one of our bigs with long arms and who can shoot as well,” he added.

Reyes knows experience-wise, the latest Gilas edition may pale in comparison to the most recent national side that’s bannered by PBA players, yet, he promised that they will slug it out with Asia’s best next month.

“We want to compete. We don’t want to send a team there that will just lie down and accept na mas malalakas yung kalaban,” vowed Reyes.

“We want to be able to show that the Filipinos style of play can actually compete in this level. We want to show that we are competing, trying our best, giving all our hearts in every possession,” he added.

The top five finishers in the Iran cage joust will get an extra berth for their respective subzones in the FIBA Asia Cup.

The FIBA Asia Cup replaces the FIBA Asia Championships, which will determine the 14 of the 16 qualifiers for the FIBA home and away qualifiers for the 2019 World Cup. – John Bryan Ulanday

