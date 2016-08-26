Teodoro stars anew as hot-shooting JRU sinks Lyceum, enhances Final 4 bid

Where Teytey Teodoro goes, Jose Rizal U follows.

The stocky guard took charge in the stretch anew as the Heavy Bombers got back at the Lyceum Pirates on Friday, 68-58 to grab a share of fourth spot in the 92nd NCAA seniors basketball tourney at The Arena in San Juan City.

Proving why he’s one of the clutch gunners in the collegiate ranks today, Teodoro struck the hardest in the stretch anew, pumping in 10 of his team-high 21 points in the final frame.

He highlighted his heroics with a booming triple from 27 feet out for a nine-point JRU buffer with 6.2 seconds left, helping the Heavy Bombers avenge a close 66-69 setback to Lyceum in their first-round meeting last July 15.

More importantly, the Heavy Bombers notched their fourth straight win and seventh overall in 12 outings, enabling them to tie the struggling Mapua Cardinals at fourth spot in the process.

Earlier, in the day, Mapua dropped a 69-67 decision to resurgent San Sebastian, falling to 7-5 in the process.

The Pirates suffered their second consecutive loss and seventh overall in 12 matches, keeping them at seventh spot.

“Na-challenge siya sa akin kaya pinatunayan na naman niya sa akin ang galing niya,” said JRU coach Vergel Meneses of Teodoro, who conspired with Cameroonian center Abdoulad Poutouochi during their steady finish.

The 6-foot-5 Poutouochi banged in nine of his 14 markers in the final frame while outplaying Pirates counterpart Mike Nzeusseu who only had 10 points in six attempts aside from a game-high 17 rebounds.

“Sinabi ko sa kanila sa huddle ‘If we lose today, useless ‘yung three wins namin. We’ll go back to the bottom of the standings. Let’s get back at lyceum kasi kung hindi next year na ‘yan,” added Meneses. “So we’re even now. Nakuha na namin.”

Despite their lackluster performance in the first round, Meneses admitted he hasn’t lost any confidence on the Heavy Bombers.

“Hindi ako nawawalan ng pag-asa sa mga players ko. Alam ko ang kapasidad nila,” he stressed. “‘Yun ang binabago ko sa mga players ko. Pagdating ng second round, iba ang attitude ng team. Dapat ‘yung second round, ganoon dapat ang laruin namin sa first round. Pero nandito na.” – Jerome Lagunzad

Follow this writer on Twitter” @JLFoxSports

The scores:

JRU (68) – Teodoro 21, Grospe 15, Poutouochi 14, AbdulWahab 11, Mendoza 4, Dela Virgen 3, Dela Paz 0, Pontejos 0, Lasquety 0, Cruz 0

LYCEUM (58) – Alban 27, Nzeusseu 10, Ayaay 5, Alanes 4, Baltazar 4, Marata 4, Gabayni 4, Caduyac 0, Soliman 0, Serafica 0, Magbuhos 0, Malabanan 0

Quarterscores: 17-17, 32-30, 46-41, 68-58.