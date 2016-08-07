Paul Lee gets away with foul and All Star Game victory

North All Stars’ Paul Lee knew what the South squad planned with the last play.

Lee intentionally disrupted his Rain or Shine teammate Jeff Chan’s last gasp attempt for the South team — but it was all for fun in the PBA All-Star.

With the South All Stars threatening to tie the exhibition game via three-point basket with 5.4 secs remaining, Lee was assigned to defend Chan.

Without hesitation, the Tondo resident admitted he intentionally hit the elbow of his Rain or Shine teammate just to try if the referees will call the foul –but he totally got away with it, along with his team’s win.

“Meron, inaamin ko, meron talaga. Pinalo ko talaga yun,” said Lee on the last sequence that could end the game with a draw should Chan nail the 3 free throws for the uncalled foul.

The North eventually conquered South, 154-151, in this year’s All-Star edition.

Lee bared it was all coach Yeng Guiao’s instruction to foul Chan and being a good soldier, he did.

“Instruction kasi ni coach Yeng, i-foul eh, e di tinawagan, kasalanan ng referee, ipapatawag sila ni commissioner sa Monday,” Lee jokingly said. “Ayaw na atang mag-overtime ng mga referee. Suspended yung referee sa next All-Star.”

Chan, on his part, said Lee was guilty of the foul but chose to move on as the All Star game successfully turned to be entertaining as well as competitive.

“Okay lang, okay lang. Ganun naman talaga. At the end of the day, masaya naman lahat tapos napasaya natin yung fans,” said Chan. – By Jason Mercene

