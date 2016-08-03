Gupitang Pogi: Ginebra rookie Scottie Thompson sets up sports-themed barbershop in Davao del Sur

Barangay Ginebra guard Scottie Thompson is planting his hard-earned money where he grew up.

Thompson, who just turned 23 last July, wasted no time in his young PBA career to invest in a business not far from his heart. He announced on his instagram account @scottiethompson06 that his sports-themed barbershop named Thompson’s Sports Hair Shop is set to open in the last quarter of the year in Digos City, Davao Del Sur, just a few kilometers away from his hometown, Padada.

“Finally, after two months of planning, we are now down with signing of contract, completion of business permits, and finalization of the outlet interior & construction of Thompson’s Sports Hair Shop; The first themed-barbershop in Davao Del Sur, brought to you by S & S Gin Kings Co. Ltd. Big thanks to my Co-Managing Partners, Gupitang Pogi na!?✂️,” Thompson posted on his Instagram account.

The hair shop is owned by S & S Gin Kings Co. Ltd., which Thompson is a founding member.

A proud son of Davao del Sur, Thompson now sets his sights on bringing honor to his province once again as he, along with James Yap, June Mar Fajardo, Joe Devance and Asi Taulava will banner the South All-Star team against the North-All Stars Mark Caguioa, Calvin Abueva, Japeth Aguilar, Marc Pingris and Terrence Romeo as starters. – By John Bryan Ulanday