CJ Isit’s absence takes toll on error-prone Mapua, says Atoy Co

Mapua Cardinals coach Atoy Co rued the absence of their court general CJ Isit in their sorry loss against unbeaten and host-school San Beda Red Lions.

Co insisted that badly missed Isit’s playmaking.

“Malaking kawalan (si CJ Isit) kasi kulang kami sa rotation. Lalo sa nagdadala ng bola kaya malaking kawalan talaga si CJ.”

The veteran skipper suffered a sprained middle left finger in their last week’s victory against the San Sebastian Golden Stags and is expected to be out from 3-4 weeks.

And that, explained Co, added more weight on their first half nightmare – resulting in a huge 20-point deficit which was a steep mountain to climb.

“Kaya lumobo ng bente, kasi yung ibang player ko. Pagbaba, gusto bawiin kaagad sa isang hulog. Kaya ang nangyari, lalong lumobo, kasi kakababa mo lang, bigla mong ititira ang layo-layo. Meron isang play, bumato ng running shot, ni hindi ko nga nakikita yun sa practice. Kasi may usapan kami pag ganun, ibato mo kay AllWell,” Co lamented. “Una kasi nilang hinahap points agad. Tama yung points pero on the right time. Binibigyan ko sila ng lisensyang tumira, pero hindi yung hurried shot.”

Truly enough, Mapua was marred by horrendous 27 turnovers which San Beda converted to 23 points off turnovers as they also shot a lowly 1-of-17 from downtown.

But Co still lauded his wards’ fortitude and resilience in mounting a comeback as they inched within 6 points, 74-80, with under two minutes remaining.

“Hindi nag-give up yung mga players ko. Tuloy-tuloy na lumaban. Okay din sakin. Kaya sabi ko, ‘proud tayo na lumaban tayo,” he said. “Yun ang lagi kong sinasabi, I dont mind losing basta lumalaban. Kaysa natatalo kang hindi lumalaban.”

Mapua is now tied with the Letran Knights with identical 5-2 slate, two games behind league-leading and still unscathed San Beda.

The Cardinals will take on the streaking University of Perpetual Help System Dalta Altas (4-2) who are currently tied with Arellano Chiefs, next Thursday. – By John Bryan Ulanday