James White transitions from role player in college to leader in PBA

It’s just the first two games but Mahindra Enforcers are off to a white-hot start.

And at the center of the promising starting kick could be pointed to their 22-year old import in James White, the youngest of the bunch in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

The 6-foot-6 White proved that his first game in the league was no beginner’s luck as he duplicated his output in leading Mahindra to a 108-98 win over GlobalPort Batang Pier at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

With their second win, the Mahindra franchise got off to its best start since it joined the league and White doesn’t want to take all the credit of the feat.

“It’s a great night for the team, it wasn’t really me, it was a team effort,” said the Georgia Tech product, who is averaging 25 points and 14 rebounds.

But despite the impressive numbers, White admitted he is still not used to being the main guy.

“That’s not in my nature,” he said. “But whatever the defense gives me, that’s the main option for me.”

Bearing a pass-first mentality back in his collegiate days as a role player, White is up to the challenge of completely adjusting of being the focal point of the plays now.

“From previous years, I understood the role I was given to do,” shared White, who went undrafted in this year’s NBA draft. “I think I’m excelling in that and just keep learning from the players on how to lead them on and off the court.” – By Jason Mercene

Follow this writer on Twitter: @JasonMercenePH