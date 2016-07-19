Yeng Guiao sees Dior Lowhorn a huge upgrade from Pierre Henderson-Niles

Rain or Shine has been tipped as one of the favorites in the PBA Governors Cup by virtue of its championship conquest in the recent Commissioner’s Cup.

But coach Yeng Guiao refused to be carried away by the favorites’ tag.

The fiery mentor recognized the fact that comebacking import Dior Lowhorn is indeed, a huge upgrade compared to Rain or Shine’s Commissioner’s Cup import Pierre Henderson-Niles due to the former’s ability to score.

“We’re hoping bonus yung scoring ni Dior, but he’s also giving us the same things that Henderson-Niles is giving us,” Guiao told FOX Sports, whose team makes its much-awaited Governors Cup debut on Wednesday night against Tropang TNT at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Game time is at 7 p.m.

“Kung titingnan mo, dapat talaga mas gumanda at mas lumakas kami (because of Lowhorn) pero you can only say that when you’ve seen it on the floor in a real game,” he added.

The 29-year-old Lowhorn averaged 30.18 points, 11.24 rebounds and 1.82 assists in 17 PBA career games after playing for Barangay Ginebra in 2013, followed by a stint with GlobalPort the following year.

Guiao expects combo guard Paul Lee, Jeff Chan and Gabe Norwood to see action against a TNT side that has also been dealing with injuries to some of its players, along with the challenge of training without its core players, who were recently loaned to Gilas Pilipinas.

“Kaya nga sabi ko, kung kailangan palaruin si Paul, Gabe and Jeff, palalaruin ko para maka contribute at manalo lang, ” stressed the multi-titled PBA coach.

The six-foot Lee is coming off a nagging knee injury that forced him to forego a stint with Gilas Pilipinas in the recent FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

The Elasto Painters will be up against Tropa, who will rely heaviliy on their American import Mario Little and balik-Asian reinforcement Michel Madanly.

The two imports are expected to get the much-needed support from rookies Moala Tautuaa and Troy Rosario, along with Gilas veterans Jayson Castro, Ranidel de Ocampo and Ryan Reyes.

TNT will miss the services of big man Kelly Williams, who is out due to an MCL sprain on his knee, while Larry Fonacier and Matt Ganuelas-Rosser are also coming off surgeries on ankle and foot, respectively 2 months ago. – By Richard Dy

