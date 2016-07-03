NZ ready for Andray Blatche, Gilas even without OKC big man Steven Adams

Even without Oklahoma City Thunder big man Steven Adams, New Zealand men’s national squad big men Mika Vukona and Isaac Fotu remained confident that the Tall Blacks are ready to rumble when the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament kicks off next Tuesday.

Arriving Friday night after a 28-hour trip from Europe, the Tall Blacks held their first official practice in Manila on Saturday morning, before holding a basketball clinic to over 10 Aeta kids from Floridablanca, Pampanga at the Cuneta Astrodome.

The 34-year-old Vukona shared that playing together will be critical in their Olympic bid, aware that France is the tournament favorite while Gilas, despite being undersized, has naturalized player Andray Blatche and the partisan crowd as their weapons.

“We just have to rely on what we have been doing as a team, just trust the process and what the coaches have for us and trust ourselves. I know our guys have a lot of confidence in themselves,” the 6-foot-6 Vukona said.

The Tall Blacks finished third in the Atlas International Basketball Championships in Suzhou, China 3 weeks ago, before finishing with a 0-3 card in Riga this week, bowing to Iran (75-72) and a pair of blowout losses to host Latvia (84-55) and Lithuania (88-58).

The 34-year-old Vukona said for now, they are focused on their preparations against Gilas as he cited Andray Blatche, the former Brookly Nets big man, as the key player watch out.

“We came against a lot of pick and rolls and isolation plays and I think it suits the Philippines really well with what we have seen so far,” he said.

“We got a lot of scouts, they got the isolation plays and obviously, they got a very quality big man in Blacthe who can do everything at the moment.”

As for Fotu, the 22-year-old emerging Tall Blacks forward said he thrives in pressure situation and would be excited to take the lead along with shooting guard Corey Webster.

“I like it (challenge of leading the team without Adams) and Corey likes it as well. We are ready to do that for the team and the team will do their part as well,” said Fotu, known for his Afro hairstyle and energetic plays around the basket.

Fotu, currently playing for CAI Zaragosa in the Liga ACB in Spain, explained that their training camp in Japan, short tournament in China and the trip to Latvia have been helpful as they work on their chemistry.

“I think we’ve had a good build up for this qualifying tournament playing in China, Japan and in Europe so we got used to playing with each other, I got used to my role and everyone used to their roles. I think we’re ready for tournament,” he said.

New Zealand kicks off its Olympic bid on Wednesday against Gilas at the Mall of Asia Arena, before taking on world no. 5 France the next day. – By Richard Dy

Follow this writer on Twitter: @richava