Durant impressed with Knicks’ new-look roster

Kevin Durant is one of the high-profile free agents on the market this summer, but he has already expressed interest in the new line-up the New York Knicks have been building up.

The Knicks have significantly bolstered their back court with the addition of former NBA MVP Derrick Rose, who they acquired via a trade with the Chicago Bulls.

In addition to Rose, the Knicks also have Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis, who is coming off a fantastic rookie season.

Durant has played for the Oklahoma City Thunder for the last eight seasons, but with the team not having won an NBA title in that time, it is understood that the 27-year-old is looking to join a team that can end his championship drought.

“Obviously they have a good team now with D-Rose and (Carmelo Anthony) and (Kristaps) Porzingis,” Durant told reporters on Monday. “So I will talk to my team and we will figure things out.”

Durant is scheduled to meet six NBA teams – the Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat – once free agency commences on Friday.

Until then, Knicks superstar Anthony is trying to do everything in his power to convince Durant to make Madison Square Garden his next destination.

“I’m with KD now; he’s right downstairs,” Anthony told ESPN. “We’ve been together. We’ve been talking. I do consider myself part of the Knicks, so that meeting has already taken place.”