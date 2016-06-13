Gilas focuses on speed and conditioning in Greece training camp

With barely 3 weeks left before the much-awaited FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Manila, Gilas Pilipinas will try to harness the only advantage it has as it goes up against world basketball powers like France and New Zealand – speed.

Point guards Jayson Castro, LA Tenorio and Terrence Romeo share the responsibility of ensuring the team sustains a fast-pace offense. No wonder, Gilas’ current training in Karpenisi, Greece includes a lot of on-court running drills to improve the players’ conditioning.

“During this camp, the whole team will do a lot of running on the court to improve their conditioning aside from the regular weight training,” Gilas physiotherapist Dexter Aseron said in a chat with FOX Sports on Monday.

But a key component to the national team’s training camp is balanced diet.

Aseron, who supervises the team’s weight training, shared that the “healthy meal” includes salad, fruits and a combination of protein and carbohydrates.

“No fried food or unhealthy fats,” stressed Aseron.

The soft-spoken therapist said the Montana Spa and Hotel, located on top of the mountain, also provides a cool weather, even as the players benefit due to high-altitude training.

The national team is currently on the 2nd day of its 9-day Greece trip, away from the distractions in Manila. After Greece, Gilas leaves for Turkey this weekend as it prepares for a tuneup match against the Turkish national men’s team, followed by a pocket tournament in Italy in the last leg of its European trip. – By Richard Dy

