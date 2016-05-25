Gilas woes never stops as Jeff Chan sidelined by groin injury

Rain or Shine shooter Jeff Chan has been a dependable gunner for Gilas Pilipinas during the brief minutes he’s had during the 2014 FIBA World Cup in Seville, Spain.

And he hopes he’ll get to reprise that role again when Gilas guns for no less than an Olympic berth right before its hometown crowd this July in the FIBA qualifying tournament.

There’s only one problem, Chan is still uncertain when he’ll be able to join the national pool’s practice after hurting his groin during Rain or Shine’s PBA Commissioner’s Cup title-clinching game last week against Alaska.

“Sa ngayon talaga, may pain pa (yung groin ko) kaya this week pahinga lang daw muna, no jumping and no running,” Chan told sports scribes after Gilas ended its morning practice on Tuesday at the Meralco gym.

The 6-foot-1 Chan said he heard something pop in the 3rd quarter of Game 6 last week while trying to go hard for a driving layup.

He tried to shake off the pain, but felt he might only aggravate it if he continued to play.

“Good thing din malaki na lamang namin kaya sa ngayon, kailangan pa pagalingin,” Chan said, whose team wrapped up the Asian Coating franchise’s 2nd league championship following its 109-92 win over the Alaska Aces in Game 6.

This Friday, Chan said he’s scheduled to have his groin checked up again to see what will be the next step.

Should the pain persist, he might be forced to undergo MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scan to further check the extent of his injury.

Chan, the former Far Eastern University top gun, averaged 4.8 points in 16.0 minutes of action for Gilas during the world championships 2 years ago.

He netted a personal World Cup-high of 17 points in Gilas’ narrow 81-78 overtime loss to world power Croatia after pumping 5 triples. – By Richard Dy

