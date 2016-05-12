Jeff Chan, ROS eye Finals sweep: Ayaw na namin sila bigyan ng chance

With its back against the wall, Alaska is expected to make an immediate response in Game 4 on Friday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum. But Rain or Shine is not keen on giving the Aces any kind of breathing space.

“Ayaw na namin sila bigyan ng chance,” said Elasto Painters veteran gunner Jeff Chan following their 112-108 victory in Game 3 on Wednesday night that put them on the cusp of sealing the second pro league title in franchise history.

“Ayaw namin mangyari ‘yung nangyari sa kanila (against San Miguel Beer in the Philippine Cup). If kaya namin matapos sa Friday, gagawin namin ‘yun,” he added.

After firing away 17 points in their thrilling 105-103 victory in Game 2 over the weekend, the 6-foot-2 Chan was held down to just six markers this time but hit two of Rain or Shine’s finals record-tying 15 made triples.

And the former Far Eastern U standout believes the Painters have really found their offensive groove.

“More on confidence ng team. Kaya lahat pumupukol. Andu’n na rin ang ball movement,” he noted.

“Lahat ng bigs, kahit sino naman, mataas ang kumpyansa. Hopefully maging consistent lang at matapos na namin next game,” Chan added.

Even Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao couldn’t help but feel satisfied with the way the Painters are displaying a sizzling offensive performance anchored on their fast-paced attack.

“That’s exactly the speed I was talking about—the ball movement, the three-point shooting,” said Guiao, 57. “We got our confidence early because we shot our three points well in the first half (8-of-17). So they were really confident shooting that three point shots. I guess that’s what gave us the big lead.”

Keeping their errors in check also continued to serve the Painters well.

“We were able to minimize our turnovers which is our worst stat in Game 2. We had a lot of turnovers in Game 2 but were were able to find a remedy on that. The way we built the lead, we’re just taking good care of the ball,” Guiao noted.

The Painters, however, struggled in the stretch, allowing the Aces to raze what once stood a 27-point cushion down to just four, no thanks to their numerous errors that led to easy buckets off transition.

“I don’t know how many but in the last three minutes, 8 or 10 turnovers ata kami,” rued Chan. “Kailangan namin matuto. Kung sino ang nasa loob, matuto kung ano ang nagyayari. Sana hindi namin madala ‘yun next game.” – By Jerome Lagunzad

