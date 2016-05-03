Troy Rosario confident Gilas Cadet can win SEABA Cup gold

Competition may not be as easy as before, but Tropang TNT forward Jeth Troy Rosario is confident that Gilas Cadet will stamp their class and get back the crown when the Philippines compete in the 2016 South East Asia Basketball Association (SEABA) Cup from May 22 to 27 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Rosario, along with fellow TNT rookie Moala Tautuaa are tapped by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas to reinforce the Gilas cadet side that is pressed for time to prepare for the tournament won by Singapore in 2014 which Philippines skipped. The SEABA Cup also serves as a qualifying event for the FIBA Asia Challenge this September in Iran.

“Kagabi (Monday night) kami nag-practice for the 1st time with coach Nash (Racela),” Rosario told FOX Sports on Tuesday.

“Alam nating di naman ganun kadali (the SEABA Cup) pero madami naman kaming mga holdovers (from last year’s Gilas cadet team) so mas madali naman kami mag-jell,” he added.

Outside Rosario, best remembered for scoring 27 points and hauling down 12 rebounds in Gilas’ 80-75 semifinal win over a surprisingly tough Thailand side in last year’s SEA Games, cadet holdovers include PBA D-League Aspirants Cup MVP Mac Belo, Kevin Ferrer and Jio Jalalon.

Others who showed up in Monday’s night practice at the Meralco gym include former Ateneo guard Von Pessumal, Mike Tolomia, Russel Escoto, Roger Pogoy and Far Eastern University’s young big man Steve Holmqvist.

Tautuaa (vacation) and Kiefer Ravena (in the U.S.) were not around.

Expected to crowd Gilas cadet for the SEABA Cup gold are host Thailand, 2015 SEA Games runner-up Indonesia and the reigning tournament champion Singapore.

The 6-foot-5 Rosario, the leading candidate for the PBA Rookie of the Year award, is coming off impressive numbers of 11.2 points and 4.0 rebounds for TNT in the Commissioner’s Cup, where he began to play the small forward spot.

The sweet-shooting big man is averaging 40 percent from beyond the arc, a weapon he feels he can use in the SEABA Cup.

Gilas kicks off its SEABA Cup campaign against Malaysia on May 22. – By Richard Dy

