Red Warriors safe after fire breaks out at UE campus, says coach

Putting their safety to utmost importance, UE coach Derrick Pumaren was forced to cut short the Red Warriors practice on Saturday morning when a fire hit two college buildings of their Recto-based campus in Manila.

Pumaren told FOX Sports that he was forced to immediately stop their training session at the 6th floor of the Physical Education Building when the fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. at the College of Arts and Sciences Building near UE’s Lepanto gate.

The fire, which also hit the College of Engineering Building and the school’s Chapel, was declared under control before noon, according to Pumaren.

“Safe naman kaming lahat,” said Pumaren in a phone interview. “Tinigil agad namin ‘yung practice kanina kahit alam namin na malayo sa gym. Mahirap na. Tapos ‘yung mga kotse namin nilabas muna.”

Pumaren added: “Nakita namin agad na malakas ‘yung sunog at inakala nga namin nu’ng una na malapit lang sa UE ‘yung sunog. ‘Yun pala nasa loob mismo ng eskwelahan.”

In an official statement posted on its official Facebook page, the school management said no one was hurt on the incident, adding an investigation on what caused the fire is going on.

“The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The estimated damage to property is still being determined. UE Manila, as well as the other UE campuses, are on heightened security alert to ensure the safety of everyone in the UE community,” UE stated.

The school management added the Manila campus “will be closed to students and visitors on Monday, April 4, 2016. All other UE campuses (UE Caloocan, UERMMMCI and the UE Annex Building) will be open. We will post a new advisory on Monday as to when UE Manila would reopen. Thank you.”

Pumaren, however, said the Red Warriors’ practice will resume on Monday after taking a one-day break on Sunday. — By Jerome Lagunzad

