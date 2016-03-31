NBA: Warriors battle past Jazz in OT

The Golden State Warriors had to call on all their resolve to get the better of the Utah Jazz in the pick of Wednesday’s NBA matches.

The defending NBA champions recorded their 68th win of the season when they beat the Jazz, 103-96, having outscored their opponents in overtime 14-7.

Stephen Curry was again at the centre of the action for the Warriors with 31 points, seven rebounds and four assists, after the Oakland side trailed by six points heading into the final quarter.

The LA Lakers also required overtime to get past Miami Heat, winning 102-100 after the scores were tied at 87-all at the end of the fourth quarter.

Jordan Clarkson was the most impressive on the night for the Lakers with 26 points and six rebounds, while Dwyane Wade added 26 points, 10 rebounds and five rebounds in a losing cause for the Heat.

The Toronto Raptors claimed their 50th win of the season when they beat the Atlanta Hawks 105-97.

DeMar DeRozan was the star of the show for the Canadian outfit with 26 points, five rebounds and six assists.

The Denver Nuggets claimed a hard-fought 109-105 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, having led by 16 points heading into the final stanza.

The Milwaukee Bucks, meanwhile, claimed a 105-94 win over the Phoenix Suns, while the LA Clippers outclassed the Minnesota Timberwolves 99-79 despite Karl-Anthony Towns’ double-double.

The Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 91-89, having trailed by seven heading into the final quarter.

JJ Barea impressed for Dallas with 26 points, five rebounds and seven assists. Carmelo Anthony was the top scorer on the night, contributing 31 points to the Knicks’ cause.

Kawhi Leonard scored 16 points, dragged down six rebounds and assisted on four occasions as the San Antonio Spurs beat the New Orleans Pelicans 103-96.

The Sacramento Kings improved their season record to 30-45 when they claimed a 120-111 win over the Washington Wizards.

DeMarcus Cousins was once again an inspirational figure for the Kings, scoring a 29-point, 10 rebound double-double while assisting on four occasions.