Norman Black on letting go of Gary David: You must show respect

Meralco coach Norman Black said Gary David’s 1-game suspension and the Bolts’ decision to place him in the unrestricted free agent list on Thursday, left a big gaping hole on the team, which is pushing for a playoff spot in the Oppo-PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Black made his comment, just moments after steering the Bolts to an easy 106-83 demolition of Blackwater Elite on Friday to finally snap a 2-game skid.

“It (David going to unrestricted free agent list) has a big impact because Gary is our best scorer. He’s a mainstay in our team and him not to be in team right now puts us at a disadvantage to be honest,” Black told media men at the Mall of Asia Arena’s media room.

The former PBA grand slam coach though reiterated that being a PBA player, it is imperative that David shows respect to his coach and management, something “El Granda” failed to do during the Bolts’ 104-99 defeat to NLEX last week.

“Like I said before, I was a player and you must show respect to your coaches and management,” stressed the 58-year-old Black.

“If you don’t do that, there will be repercussions and penalties and so that’s exactly what’s happening right now with Gary.”

Black explained during Meralco’s five-game winning streak to start the conference, he already reminded his players of the adversity the Bolts will be facing as they go deep in the tournament.

“I actually told the team when we’re winning, when we’re 3-0, 4-0 and 5-0 that the big test comes in when we lose, because when you‘re winning, everybody’s happy,” said Black, whose team improved to 6-2 overall to seize solo lead in the standings.

“When you’re winning, nobody’s complaining whether they play 10 minutes or 40 minutes, everybody’s happy and solid. But when you’re losing, everything starts to come out, and all the negativity starts to come out,” he added.

“So I’m sad it happened that way, but it’s almost what I predicted and something we have to be prepared for because there’s no team whose gonna sweep the games in the PBA. Which means at some point, a team will have some adversity,” he said.

“Whether you make it or not depends on how you handle it.”

At posting time, the 6-foot-1 David is being hotly pursued by Blackwater and Mahindra, though the 4-time PBA Scoring champion has yet to make a decision. – By Richard Dy

