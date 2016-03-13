Westports Malaysia makes it rain threes to beat Singapore, tie ABL finals

Westports Malaysia banked on a decisive 3rd quarter run to get back at Singapore with a massive 82-67 win in Game 2 of the ABL Finals Sunday night at the jampacked MABA Stadium here.

Jason Brickman, Matthew Wright and Loh Shee Fai drilled a 3-pointer apiece as the Dragons dropped a 17-2 bomb that turned a slim advantage into a 58-40 lead just before the payoff period.

That cushion proved to be enough for the home team, who lost a big lead in Game 1 before tying the series after an impressive showing by its locals.

The series heads to Singapore for Games 3 and 4 next weekend, as the Slingers try to defend home court.

Five Dragons finished in double figures led by World Import MVP Reggie Johnson, who had 18 points, 12 rebounds and 3 blocks. — ABL Photo by Kuk Thew

