Boyet Fernandez bracing for worst as tough schedule awaits NLEX

After dropping a close match to the giant-killing Mahindra side, NLEX coach Boyet Fernandez is bracing for the worst, while hoping for the best as the Road Warriors face playoff-tested opponents in their last 7 games in the eliminations.

The Road Warriors bowed to the Enforcers, 106-99, a result that doesn’t sit well for Fernandez, who felt his team abandoned the game plan they prepared against the young PBA franchise.

“It’s more of our effort to really commit ourselves on defense because it’s just like we came back, and we even led by 3 points because of our defense. But after that, nag-iba na naman yung mentality namin,” Fernandez told FOX Sports.

“But we just have to encourage our players to continue to be consistent and execute kung ano ang gagawin namin.”

Sharp-shooting import Al Thornton is back for a 2nd PBA tour of duty as he leads all imports with his tournament-best 35.3 points per contest.

However, Fernandez stressed that the Road Warriors just can’t simply depend on the former NBA All-Rookie team when they face the perennial semifinalist Rain or Shine Elasto Painters this Friday.

NLEX currently carries an even 2-2 record in the Oppo-PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Their victories came at the expense of tournament favorite Barangay Ginebra Kings, 114-112 and Star, 108-102 but dropped matches to Phoenix (106-118) and Mahindra.

“If you look at our situation, we thought we’d lose to Ginebra, but we won that game. Then we thought against the Hotsots, we’d lose that ball game, but still we won,” said the NLEX coach.

After Rain or Shine, NLEX faces unbeaten Meralco on March 11, defending champion Tropang TNT on March 13, Blackwater on March 27, before tangling with GlobalPort on April 1.

“Looking at at our future games, they will be tough ones,” he said.

“Rain or Shine, Meralco, TNT, and then we still have GlobalPort and Blackwater, which is playing well. I think the sense of urgency of winning will come to our players,” explained Fernandez, a multi-titled NCAA coach with San Beda and the PBA D-League the last few years. – By Richard Dy

