Mark Caguioa asks Ginebra fans to be patient: Winning will come later

For a team that went one missed call away from a semifinal stint under new coach, Tim Cone, Brgy. Ginebra’s winless start in the Oppo PBA Commissioner’s Cup is not what their fans expected.

The Kings have lost their first two games this conference – 114-112 to NLEX in overtime and 89-85 to GlobalPort – squandering early leads before faltering down the stretch.

But Brgy. Ginebra’s veteran guard Mark Caguioa is not at all worried.

“Right now, we’re just in a process,” said Caguioa during the Gindependence Day party recently at the URBN Bar in Quezon City.

For Caguioa, these losses are just minor road bumps to their long journey to the Promised Land under Cone, the only coach in the PBA that won a Grand Slam with two different teams.

The veteran guard said that it needs time to learn the complicated yet effective triangle offense.

“There’s no really adjustment. It’s just about learning the triangle (system). The more you learn, the more it gets easier for you. Parang it has to flow like water. Kapag di mo pa alam, parang barado ka pa eh. It looks easy in the game. But a lot of people know it’s so hard to understand,” the one-time PBA MVP explained.

While they are still groping for form under Cone’s triangle system, Caguioa is confident that they will get there eventually.

“Winning will come later,” Caguioa said.

“As the games go by, we’ll get better. The chemistry will get better. Ngayon binibigyan niya (Cone) ng kumpiyansa ng mga players,” added the 36-year old veteran.

Caguioa sounded like the Kings have finally found the right formula to end their title drought that has dragged to eight years now.

