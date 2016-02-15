‘Heart’ helps La Salle to dethrone Ateneo, enter UAAP juniors finals

Not a one-man team.

With reigning MVP Aljun Melecio in foul trouble, La Salle Zobel still punched its way to the finals of the UAAP juniors basketball tournament as they ousted rivals and defending champion Ateneo with a 75-68 win Monday at the FilOil Flying V Arena.

Melecio committed 3 early fouls in the 1st half but it did not hurt the Junior Archers’ cause as Brent Paraiso and Miguel Fortuna rose for the team’s offense.

“We have guys who stepped up, we could have broken down as early as the 3rd quarter when Aljun got 4 fouls,” said DLSZ coach Boris Aldeguer, who led his team to its 1st Finals appearance in 6 years.

Paraiso stepped up big for the Junior Archers, stacking up the stat sheet with 15 points, 13 rebounds, 4 dimes, and 3 blocks while reserve guard Fortuna collected 12 markers and 5 assists.

Despite playing limited minutes and eventually fouling out, Melecio managed to contribute 14 points to help La Salle avoid a do-or-die match-up against Season 77 champs Ateneo.

“Height advantage, experience advantage, sa kanila lahat, so heart lang talaga nagdala sa amin in this game,” said Aldeguer.

With a ticket to the Last Dance on the line, the rivals figured in a dog fight early with Zobel getting the slim lead at the end of 2 quarters, 30-28.

Taking advantage of Melecio’s absence, Ateneo took a 4-point lead in the 3rd canto with a quick 6-0 attack but La Salle responded furiously as they dropped a 12-0 bomb to pull away.

The Eaglets stayed within striking distance behind graduating scorers Jolo Mendoza and Gian Mamuyac, but the Katipunan cagers were unable to hit big shots in the decisive 4th quarter.

Mendoza and Mamuyac combined for 27 points, while Bryan Andrade finished with 16 in a failed effort to defend their crown.

Second-seeded La Salle will be facing undefeated and thrice-to-beat Nazareth School of NU for the Juniors title on Friday in San Juan.

“It will be a David and Goliath situation, but if the heart plays today, who knows. Nangyari sa volleyball, sa PBA, down by 3-0 so anything is possible in the game, bilog ang bola,” said Aldeguer. — By Jason Mercene