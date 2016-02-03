Curry hoping to match Bryant’s longevity

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry has revealed that he is determined to emulate Los Angeles Lakers talisman Kobe Bryant by having a long and successful NBA career.

Bryant is currently in his 20th season and has decided to call it quits after the 2015/16 campaign. Curry, meanwhile, is in his seventh NBA season and has no plans to stop playing any time soon.

The Warriors ace added that he is also in awe of the fact that Bryant spent his entire career with the Lakers and hinted that he would like to achieve the same feat with the Warriors.

“I want to play that long,” Curry told FOX Sports. “My dad [Dell Curry] has kind of been the standard for me, he played 16 years in the league, and since I’ve been in the league, every year that I go through and deal with the scratches, the bumps and bruises, just the grind that it is to go through one NBA season, I have such a respect for those guys that play that long into their careers, because there’s just so much that you go through.

“For Kobe to be, one, with the same team for 20 years, and two, to play 20 years is pretty remarkable. I would love to be one of those guys.”

The reigning MVP, who led the Warriors to their first NBA title in 40 years last season, also feels that he doesn’t need to make too many changes to his game going forth. However, Curry acknowledged that the one thing he needs to do is ensure he stays fit.

“Being able to shoot the ball will hopefully allow me to have that longevity, [as well as] being able to handle the ball,” Curry said.

“Obviously quickness and speed might deteriorate as you go through your career, but I think the way that I play the game will last a good while. I won’t have to do any major changes to continue my career a long way, hopefully. Just hopefully stay healthy, and be able to help a team out as I go through and still play at a pretty high level.”

The 27-year-old is currently in the midst of his best season as he is averaging a career-high 29.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game. He is also dishing out 6.5 assists.