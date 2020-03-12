BREAKING: NBA suspends season after Utah Jazz player tested positive for coronavirus

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has suspended its season games after one player of a franchise has been tested positive. The virus, which initiated from the city of Wuhan in China in December last year, has already affected more than 100 countries across the world.

As per the official figures, more than 100 thousand people have been infected with the virus officially called ‘Covid-19’ which has already resulted in more than 4,000 casualties in the world.

Majority of those cases have been reported from China but several other countries including Iran and Italy are also struggling to control the outbreak.

On Wednesday, NBA have issued a statement on their official Twitter account where they revealed that the season games will be suspended until further notice after Utah Jazz player has been tested positive.

NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight's Games pic.twitter.com/2PTx2fkLlW — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2020

NBA became the most recent high-profile sporting event to have been affected due to Covid-19 threat after the Italian Serie A, UEFA Champions and Europa Leagues, Spanish La Liga and MotoGp.

Cases in America have increased in the recent past where officially the numbers have passed the 1,000 mark and more than 30 people have been confirmed dead.

On Wednesday evening, American president Donald Trump, in a televised statement, has also announced that the country will not allow visitors from European countries for the next 30-day period.