LeBron James pays tribute to ‘brother’ Kobe Bryant in emotional message

Los Angeles (LA) Lakers star LeBron James has paid tribute to former national teammate Kobe Bryant in an emotional message on Tuesday. Bryant lost his life along with his daughter and seven others in a tragic helicopter crash in California on Sunday.
James has played all of his career in the NBA against Bryant but eventually joined the Lakers in the year 2018, just two years later following the 41-year-old’s retirement after battling with a number of injuries during the later stage of his career.
However, the duo shared some incredible respect towards each other and Bryant’s last tweet from his official Twitter account was to congratulate the 35-year-old for getting past him and become the third-highest point-getter in the NBA history with 33,655 points on Saturday.
Two days after the tragic incident, James finally paid tribute to his former teammate and wrote an emotional message on his official Instagram account where he vowed to continue the legacy of Bryant in the basketball world.
I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! 😢😢😢😢💔. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾 #Gigi4Life❤️🙏🏾
James himself is one of the successful players in the history of NBA after winning the title three times during his illustrious career.
He is also the four-time holder of the NBA Most Valuable Player award which he achieved in the year 2009, 2010, 2013 and 2013.