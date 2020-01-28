LeBron James pays tribute to ‘brother’ Kobe Bryant in emotional message

Los Angeles (LA) Lakers star LeBron James has paid tribute to former national teammate Kobe Bryant in an emotional message on Tuesday. Bryant lost his life along with his daughter and seven others in a tragic helicopter crash in California on Sunday.

James has played all of his career in the NBA against Bryant but eventually joined the Lakers in the year 2018, just two years later following the 41-year-old’s retirement after battling with a number of injuries during the later stage of his career.

However, the duo shared some incredible respect towards each other and Bryant’s last tweet from his official Twitter account was to congratulate the 35-year-old for getting past him and become the third-highest point-getter in the NBA history with 33,655 points on Saturday.

Two days after the tragic incident, James finally paid tribute to his former teammate and wrote an emotional message on his official Instagram account where he vowed to continue the legacy of Bryant in the basketball world.

James himself is one of the successful players in the history of NBA after winning the title three times during his illustrious career.

He is also the four-time holder of the NBA Most Valuable Player award which he achieved in the year 2009, 2010, 2013 and 2013.