Remembering Kobe Bryant: 5 greatest moments of NBA’s all-time great

NBA all-time great Kobe Bryant has passed away in a helicopter crash accident with his daughter and three others on Sunday in California. The news left all the sporting world in shock where fans and superstars expressed their sadness over the death of one-of-the-greatest players of all-time in the American sport.

During his career, Bryant produced a number of game-winning performances which earned him numerous awards as well.

To celebrate Bryant’s journey on the basketball court, here we are bringing you a list of five of the greatest moments of his career.

#5 One-legged winner against Miami Heat (2009)

In December 2009, Bryant produced an astonishing end to a great game for the home side. LA Lakers were trailing in the match with the score of 105 to 107 against Miami Heat while playing on the home court and looked certain to face a defeat. However, Bryant produced a three-pointer on the last throw of the game and registered a famous win for his franchise.

#4 Outscoring Dallas Mavericks (2005)

On December 20, 2005, Kobe proved just too hot to handle for the entire Dallas Mavericks team. The Philadelphia- born alone managed to score 62 points in three-quarters which were more than the whole Mavericks team managed to register combine during that duration. Lakers went on to win the tie comprehensively with the score of 114-90.

#3 200 points in NBA Finals (2010)

In the 2010 season, Bryant was at his very peak and he showed that on the court with some remarkable performances. After playing a key role in guiding the Lakers to the NBA Finals, the two-time Olympic Gold Medalist produced astonishing performances and guided his team to another NBA title with a 4-3 win over Boston Celtics. While doing so, Bryant scored whopping 200 points in the best-of-seven series, at least 70 more than any other player on the court. Bryant’s performance was so exceptional that he even surpassed his own tally of 162 by 38 points from the season before at the same stage of the competition.

#2 Grand 60-point finale (2016)

On April 13, 2016, Kobe bid farewell to the game he loved in some style. The 41-year-old came back on the field after battling with a number of injuries of the past few seasons but still managed to register as many as 60 points for the Lakers in his final game and guided the visitors to a close victory with the score of 101 to 96. Following that performance, Bryant announces his farewell in the most ‘Bryant’ style by saying “Mamba out.”

#1 Career-best 81-point game (2006)

On January 22, 2006, Bryant produced an outstanding performance for LA Lakers in the game against Toronto Raptors. Bryant’s team was on the receiving end with an 18-point second-half deficit. However, the Olympic Gold Medalist turned things around in the most remarkable manner and led his team to a famous win with the score of 122-104. While doing so, Bryant scored a whopping 81 points which is the highest number of points tally he has registered in a single match during his two-decade-long illustrious career. In NBA history, Bryant’s 81 points against Raptors are the second-highest number of points an individual has registered in a single match, behind only to Wilt Chamberlain’s tally of 100 points which he registered in 1962.