Kobe Bryant dead: Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar hails Lakers legend

After dedicating his second goal against Lille to Kobe Bryant, Neymar paid tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers icon, who died on Sunday.

Neymar has paid tribute to Kobe Bryant after the basketball icon was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar scored twice as the Ligue 1 leaders ran out 2-0 victors over Lille, and dedicated his second goal to Bryant by holding up two fingers on one hand and four on the other – Bryant having worn the number 24 jersey for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Following the final whistle, Neymar – a basketball fan – hailed Bryant’s impact, stating his death is a sad moment for the entire world of sport.

“I looked at the messages at half-time,” Neymar told Canal+. “This is a time of immense sadness for the world of sport and for all of us, not just basketball fans.

“I knew him and I made this celebration to pay tribute to him. I hope he rests in peace.”

Bryant won five NBA championships and made 18 NBA All-Star teams during a 20-year stint with the Lakers.