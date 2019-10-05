Los Angeles Sparks fire long-time general manager Penny Toler after turbulent season

The decision came just one day after ESPN reported Toler used racial epithets in “an obscenity-laced speech” after the Sparks’ playoff loss

The Los Angeles Sparks have parted ways with long-time general manager Penny Toler, the team announced Friday.

The decision came just one day after ESPN reported Toler used racial epithets in “an obscenity-laced speech” after the Sparks’ lopsided, 94-68, loss to the Connecticut Sun in Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals.

“By no means did I call my players the N-word,” Toler told ESPN. “I’m not saying that I couldn’t have used it in a context. But it wasn’t directed at any of my players.

“It’s unfortunate I used that word. I shouldn’t. Nobody should. … But you know, like I said, I’m not here to defend word by word by word what I said. I know some of the words that I’m being accused of are embellished. Did I give a speech that I hoped would get our team going? Yes.

“I think that this whole conversation has been taken out of context because when we lose, emotions are running high and, unfortunately, and obviously, some people feel some type of way.”

However, the speech proved to be the last straw for the L.A. organization.

Another ESPN report noted “this had been bubbling for a while,” with coach — and former NBA player — Derek Fisher feeling the pressure in the playoffs.

The Sparks eventually lost in a three-game sweep to the Sun.

The Sparks had been considering changes in the front office for some time, sources told ESPN. The turmoil at the end of the season was essentially the final straw. But this had been bubbling for a while. Fisher even mentioned the “pressure” to the team before Game 3. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) October 4, 2019

Toler, who played for the Sparks in the WNBA’s inaugural season (1997) and famously scored the first basket in the league, retired after the 1999 season and immediately stepped into her front-office role.

She just finished her 20th season with the Sparks after managing them to 18 playoff appearances and three WNBA titles in 2001, 2002 and 2016.

“On behalf of ownership and the entire Sparks organization, I’d like to thank Penny Toler for a successful and historic tenure with the organization,” managing partner and governor Eric Holoman said in a statement. “Penny is a foundational figure in the growth of the WNBA and helped lead our franchise to perennial playoff success and multiple titles. We wish her nothing but the best moving forward.”

Holoman will assume the duties in the meantime.