G League to test single free throw worth up to 3 points

Players will go to the free throw line and get one shot, but the nature of the foul will determine how many points the shot is worth.

The G League will test a new rule this season that will have players shoot for one free throw that could be worth up to three points, the league announced Thursday.

Each time a player goes to the free throw line, he will take only one shot, but the nature of the foul will determine if the foul is worth one, two or three points.

Per the G League: Under the new experimental NBA G League rule, one free throw worth one, two or three points will be awarded in the event of any foul that would typically result in one, two or three free throws being shot under standard NBA rules. The experimental free throw rule will not apply during the last two minutes of the fourth quarter or the entirety of any overtime period.

The purpose of the new rule is to improve the flow of the game, which many times is halted because of fouls and time spent at the free throw line.

G League head of basketball operations Brad Walker told ESPN the average G League game last year was two hours, five minutes and that he expects the new rule to trim 6-8 minutes off game time.

“We might hear some blowback on that,” Walker said, “but I think [the change] is going to be great for game flow.”

The G League already is experimenting with the transition take foul, a 14-second shot clock reset on an advance, a two-minute overtime period, the away-from-the-play foul rule and the reset timeout.

Walker said while the league was timid about testing changes in the past, the current changes have shaved four minutes off average game length and haven’t had too much pushback.

While many say players normally do better after the first shot at the foul line and that the one-shot rule would see a big decline in free throw accuracy, Walker said the only way to find out is to test the rule.

“We don’t know how big of a deal it will be at the G League level until we try it,” he said.

The G League season will start on Nov. 28.