LaMelo Ball, RJ Hampton games in Australia to stream live in U.S.

Top NBA prospects LaMelo Ball and RJ Hampton will be featured on National Basketball League games that will be streamed live on Facebook in the U.S., the Australia-based league announced Wednesday.

The NBL’s partnership with Facebook calls for 52 games involving Ball’s Illawarra Hawks and Hampton’s New Zealand Breakers to be streamed via the NBL Facebook page.

Both are expected to be selected in next year’s NBA Draft, with Ball’s preseason play in Australia already causing some to say he’ll be in the discussion about who’ll be drafted with the No. 1 overall pick.

Now American fans can get a look as the two 18-year-olds are part of the NBL’s Next Stars program.

“This partnership will ensure huge exposure for the NBL in the biggest basketball market in the world. … There is a lot of interest in Melo and RJ ahead of next year’s NBA Draft but also the NBL and basketball here more broadly,” NBL commissioner Jeremy Loeliger said in a statement.

The NBL season tips off Oct. 3. Ball’s first game for Illawarra is Oct. 6 against the Brisbane Bullets. Hampton makes his debut for the Breakers on Oct. 18 against Andrew Bogut’s Sydney Kings. Both games will be available on Facebook Watch for fans in the U.S.

A record 13 Australians played in the NBA last season and 113 NBA players have played in the NBL since its inception in 1979.