Curry played for Team USA when he was a member of the World Cup teams in 2010 and 2014, but this would be his first Olympics appearance.

The outlook for the 2020 Summer Olympics is already looking brighter than the 2019 FIBA World Cup for the United States.

Warriors star Stephen Curry has committed to playing for Team USA in the Tokyo Games next year.

“That is the plan, for sure,” Curry said in an interview with ESPN. “You know, obviously knock on wood, you don’t want any injuries or things like that to interfere.”

“Definitely wanna go,” Curry said. “I’ve never been on the Olympic team. I’ve been on two World Cup championship gold-medal teams. But the Olympics is the experience that I want. And next year will hopefully be it.”

While Curry is the first NBA star to commit to the squad, Warriors teammate Draymond Green told CNBC last week that he hopes to play in the Olympics in 2020. Meanwhile, Lakers star LeBron James told the Athletic in April that playing for Team USA in 2020 could happen.

For now, Curry is all in under Golden State coach Steve Kerr, who will serve as an assistant coach under head coach Gregg Popovich.

“We’re still the best,” Curry said of the U.S. “If we get the guys that are supposed to be there, in terms of, you know, representing us in the Olympic stage and the commitment’s been there, and I think it’ll be there next year.”

Team USA wrapped up FIBA World Cup play in China last weekend with a seventh-place finish, its worst ever.