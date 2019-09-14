FIBA World Cup 2019: Spain, Argentina set to play for gold medal

Spain went to double overtime to beat Australia in one semifinal, and Argentina dominated France in the other, setting up Sunday’s final.

Argentina, looking to win its first FIBA World Cup since the inaugural edition in 1950, and Spain, led by Marc Gasol, who’s hoping to add World Cup gold to a 2019 NBA title, will face off Sunday in Beijing in the final of the international basketball tournament.

Spain advanced to the title game with a pulsing 95-88 double-overtime victory over Australia, erasing a double-digit deficit in regulation to hand the stunned Boomers their first loss of the tournament.

“That was a hell of a game of basketball,” Australia coach Andrej Lemanis said succinctly.

Gasol, who won an NBA title with the Raptors in June, has a chance become only the second person to add a World Cup title to an NBA championship in the same year.

Lamar Odom did the double in 2010 with Team USA and the Lakers. After the Lakers bested the Celtics in seven games that year, Odom stood atop the podium three months later on Sept. 12 in Istanbul with his USA teammates hoisting the Naismith Trophy.

“I just cherish every moment for what it is. I don’t try to double up. I want to give the maximum for every occasion. It is two completely different situations. I’m going to give my best to win a World Cup for Spain,” Gasol told FIBA basketball.

Gasol fueled Spain’s semifinal victory — the first double-overtime game in a World Cup elimination game — by scoring 33 points with six rebounds and four assists. Ricky Rubio added 19 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds as Spain outlasted Patty Mills-paced Australia.

Mills poured in 32 points and Nic Kay came off the bench to score 16 points and grab 11 rebounds for the Boomers.

Argentina, which stunned Serbia in the quarterfinals, continued its incredible run in China with an 80-66 victory against France in Friday’s other semifinal, with seemingly ageless Luis Scola, 39, and Facundo Campazzo leading the way. Argentina last played in the Final in 2002, coming up short against Yugoslavia.

“They were just the better team tonight,” France’s Rudy Gobert said. “From the first to the last minute, they were more aggressive and played more as a team. … It was complete domination.”

The 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup champions will be crowned on Sunday at the Wukesong Sport Arena in Beijing.

Spain has a chance to join the United States, Yugoslavia, the Soviet Union and Brazil as only the fifth country to win multiple FIBA World Cup trophies.

The title game is scheduled to tip off at 8 a.m. ET. Australia and France play the bronze medal game at 4 a.m. ET Sunday.