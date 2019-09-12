FIBA World Cup 2019: Myles Turner defends Team USA after loss to Serbia

The Pacers center called out fans for being disrespectful and said he won’t tolerate “slander” against the U.S. team.

Myles Turner defended Team USA after it suffered a devastating loss to Serbia on Thursday in China on the heels of losing to France a day earlier in the FIBA World Cup, saying he won’t tolerate slander and criticism against his team.

“From 1-12 top to bottom this team this roster has sacrificed so much for our nation. our summers, our bodies, our mental. We came up short can’t nobodies (sic) more upset than us but I refuse to tolerate any Slander for our play you cannot question our heart,” Turner wrote in a series of Tweets.

The center, who plays for the Pacers in the NBA, called out fans for being disrespectful and asked for more respect on the international stage.

“Our character, or are spirit we layed it all out on the line each and every game. Don’t disrespect us this coaching staff or USA Basketball as a whole but respect the world basketball is an international game these countries are talented,” Turner added.

“I’d go to war with any of these fellas any given night. #Godspeed fellas let’s head home with a Dub.”

Turner concluded his Twitter rant by pointing out that the current players on USA Basketball’s roster are the ones who committed to play in the tournament even when many other NBA stars, including LeBron James, Anthony Davis and James Harden, turned down invitations to play in the tournament.

“We’re also the ones who stepped up to the plate when others stepped down,” Turner added. “We qualified our nation for the Olympics we got some work to do to rebuild a legacy that was left before us were on the wrong side of history indeed. But that’s gunna make the next medal that much sweeter!”

The Americans will now play in the seventh-place game Saturday against Poland. It’s the first time Team USA has lost back-to-back games with NBA players since 2002.