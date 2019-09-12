What went wrong for Team USA in shocking defeat to France?

A new champion will emerge in the 2019 FIBA World Cup after defending titlists United States shockingly bowed out in the tournament’s Quarterfinals against the formidable France squad.

The Americans, who saw their 58 international games winning streak come to end, crumbled in the final canto in a closely contested game that featured 12 lead changes.

USA came in the tournament with much less firepower than we’re accustomed to after several big name superstars removed themselves from consideration. France, meanwhile, retained its core of Rudy Gobert, Nicolas Batum, Nando de Colo, Evan Fournier, and the up-and-coming Frank Nkilikina. They bounced back beautifully from an earlier defeat against Australia and secured one of the nation’s biggest wins in the world stage.

With the win, France guaranteed a top 4 finish and will have a chance to advance to the finale if they win against another surprising team in Argentina. USA, meanwhile, will battle Serbia for a 5th place finish.

But first, let’s take a closer look at the factors that led to Team USA’s downfall.

USA’s offense never got it going in the World Cup

Although they still managed to assemble a crew of young stars bannered by the explosive backcourt of Kemba Walker and Donovan Mitchell, Team USA’s high octane offense never picked up steam throughout the entire tournament.

The Americans ranked 10th in average points with just 86 per game on 44 percent shooting from the field and 33 percent from downtown. Mitchell came out with a 29-point output against France, but only Marcus Smart (11 points) and Walker (10) managed to reach double-figures.

They couldn’t rely on their outside game last night either, as the Americans shot 8-for-23 from three (35 percent). The team’s best pure shooter, Joe Harris, only attempted one three in 18 minutes of action.

USA couldn’t stop Rudy on both ends

Team USA was certainly vulnerable in the interior, as Myles Turner and Brook Lopez were the only two legitimate centers in the roster. Gobert took advantage of the Americans’ lack of depth in the middle and produced 21 points (6-of-12 FG) to go along with 16 rebounds, two assists, and three shot blocks.

The “Stifle Tower” was once agin a problem in pick-and-roll situations, while his defensive prowess gave Team USA fits all game long. Sending him to the line did not work either, as Gobert only missed one of his 10 trips to the charity stripe.

He also got ample help from Fournier who fired 22 points, while De Colo and Nkilikina had 18 and 11, respectively.

Team USA couldn’t control the boards

Even while fielding a small ball line-up in multiple stretches, Team USA actually led the tournament in rebounds with 44 per game. But that advantage disappeared last night, as they got outrebounded by Gobert and company 44-28. The French held the advantage on both offensive rebounds (13-9) and defensive boards (31-19).

This also led to more second chance opportunities as they also won that department, 16-10.

(Images from FIBA)