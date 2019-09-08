Team USA upset with Greece’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo

The USA held on for a 69-53 win Saturday to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals next week, but toward the end of the game, tempers flared.

The Antetokounmpo brothers ruffled feathers during the FIBA World Cup matchup pitting Greece’s national team, featuring Giannis and Thanasis, against Team USA.

The Americans held on for a 69-53 win Saturday to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals next week, but toward the end of the game, tempers flared between Giannis and his NBA counterparts.

Team USA had all but secured its victory with about 1:40 left to play when Thanasis Antetokounmpo hit Harrison Barnes, who had a free dunk, from behind. It sent Barnes to the floor and a common foul was called on the play.

After the game ended, U.S. forward Jaylen Brown and Giannis Antetokounmpo exchanged words that almost escalated until referees and coaches came to break it up.

Brown then pointed at Thanasis.

“Yeah, I said something to Giannis. Well, Giannis said something to me,” Brown said, via ESPN. “But we’ve got bigger fish to fry. So we move on.”

Giannis did not speak with media following the game, ESPN noted.

Members of Team USA later clarified why they were so upset.

“The (no apology) escalated it,” Marcus Smart said. “At that moment, you’ve got to take it for what it is. Regardless of whether you feel like it was wrong or right, it was wrong.”

Barnes, who was not injured by the foul, added: “The game was over; probably a frustration play. Apologies only go so far. If I don’t get up and something would’ve happened, apologies aren’t going to help us in the next game. Luckily everything is all good.”