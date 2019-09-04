Tatum, 21, has started Team USA’s first two games averaging 24.5 minutes and 10.5 points per contest.

Team USA can take a deep breath after a scare from Turkey in the first round of the FIBA World Cup but now must figure out how to generate some offensive rhythm without Jayson Tatum.

Tatum hit two free throws to force overtime against Turkey on Tuesday and made the assist to Khris Middleton for what proved to be the game-winning basket in a 93-92 win, but on the crucial play he sprained his left ankle.

TATUM ANKLE TWIST: Watch Jayson Tatum twist his left ankle as he drives the lane and approaches the inner-arc. #Celtics pic.twitter.com/Vz750HRgUh — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) September 3, 2019

According to multiple reports, Tatum will be re-evaluated Monday and is expected to miss at least two games.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens told reporters in Boston he isn’t overly concerned with how Tatum’s injury could affect his outlook for the NBA regular season.

“They’re going to be obviously cautious about it but USA Basketball has communicated greatly with us,” Stevens said. “At the end of the day, they’re going to be playing 5-on-5 other places. … I don’t think you can get any better prep than doing what those guys are doing, playing in environments where everybody is rooting against them, tight games.”

The U.S. plays Japan at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday in its first second-round matchup. The team’s second second-round game will be played Monday.

