NBA free agency rumors: Rockets working out Jared Cunningham

The Rockets re-signed Austin Rivers following 2018-19 but let Iman Shumpert and others walk, so there’s room for role players.

Houston is looking to add depth to its backcourt and it’s eyeing one shooting guard in particular.

The Rockets are scheduled to work out Jared Cunningham this week, according to a report from ESPN, which cites unidentified league sources.

Former NBA guard Jared Cunningham will be taking part in a free agent workout with the Rockets in Houston this week, a source said. The athletic guard played in Italy Basket Brescia Leonessa last season and last played in the NBA for the Bucks in 2016. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) September 1, 2019

Cunningham was drafted No. 24 overall by Cleveland in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Oregon State but has been a journeyman. He spent time with six teams over the course of four NBA seasons and last played for the Bucks in 2015-16 before venturing to play overseas. He’s averaged 2.3 points per game during his career in limited playing time.

The 28-year-old player averaged 13.8 points per game last season playing for Italy’s Basket Brescia Leonessa in Serie A, and it appears he’s ready to return to the United States.

Houston assembled what’s arguably the best backcourt in basketball this summer when it traded Chris Paul to the Thunder in exchange for Russell Westbrook. But it still wants to shore up its rotation, even if Westbrook and star shooting guard James Harden will play the bulk of the minutes.

The Rockets re-signed Austin Rivers following 2018-19 but let Iman Shumpert and others walk, so there’s room for role players.