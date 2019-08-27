Greece will hope to have Giannis Antetokounmpo available for its FIBA World Cup opener after he missed Tuesday’s warmup because of his knee.

NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out Greece’s final FIBA World Cup warmup Tuesday against Venezuela.

The Bucks forward and 2018-19 NBA MVP is set to be his country’s main man at the tournament in China after his outstanding season in the United States.

But Antetokounmpo was not available to face Venezuela after complaining of irritation in his knee and opted not to take the risk with the World Cup beginning Saturday.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Giannis’ brother who last month signed with the Bucks, had been dealing with a foot problem but was included on the team that easily defeated Venezuela, 74-51.

Greece begins its World Cup campaign Sunday against Montenegro, with other group stage games against Brazil and New Zealand following next week.