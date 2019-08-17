FIBA World Cup 2019: Another loss for Team USA as P.J. Tucker withdraws with injury

Team USA might have to go to the World Cup with the select team at this point.

Team USA has lost yet another player for the FIBA World Cup.

Rockets forward P.J. Tucker has withdrawn from the tournament after sustaining an ankle injury during practice Thursday, according to The Athletic.

Houston’s PJ Tucker is withdrawing from USA Basketball ahead of FIBA World Cup because of an ankle injury, and will prepare for Rockets training camp, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 16, 2019

According to the Houston Chronicle, Tucker returned to Houston to receive treatment for what is being described as a “minor left ankle sprain.”

Tucker is diagnosed as having “a minor left ankle sprain” and will return to Houston for treatment. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) August 16, 2019

Tucker joins teammates James Harden and Eric Gordon in withdrawing from Team USA, but they are only three in what has been a seemingly endless line of withdrawals from the roster.

Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Julius Randle, Marvin Bagley III, Trae Young, Bradley Beal, Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, Tobias Harris, Paul Millsap, JJ Redick, Kevin Love, Andre Drummond and Montrezl Harrell have all either pulled out of Team USA or declined an invite.

The remaining team features talented players but looks more like a roster full of borderline All-Stars and third-team NBAers with Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Donovan Mitchell, Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton, De’Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes, Kyle Kuzma, Myles Turner and Mason Plumlee filling out the list.

Again, these are good players, but most have made it to the team by virtue of injury or invite after other players pulled out.

Team USA will play Australia in an exhibition game in the coming week and then faces off with the Czech Republic to open tournament play Sept. 1.