JJ Redick declines Team USA invitation for World Cup

Redick was reportedly “thrilled” to receive an invitation, but the six-week commitment would be tough given his recent move to New Orleans.

Add JJ Redick to the list of players who’ve said “thanks, but no thanks” to an invitation to play for Team USA in the upcoming FIBA World Cup.

ESPN reported Friday that the Pelicans guard said he was “thrilled” to be invited to attend training camp next month and possibly play in the tournament, which runs Aug. 31 through Sept. 15 in China, but that the six weeks of commitment would be tough given his family’s recent relocation to New Orleans. The veteran guard signed a two-year, $26.5 million deal with the Pelicans earlier this month.

In the last two weeks, the original 20-man Team USA roster of invitees has seen the loss of James Harden, Anthony Davis, Bradley Beal, Tobias Harris, Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Kevin Love and Eric Gordon.

Zion Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in the recent NBA draft, also withdrew from the 10-man “select” team of young players who will have an opportunity to make the final 12-man team.

The exodus of talent has led Team USA managing director Jerry Colangelo and head coach Gregg Popovich to extend invitations to several other players, including Redick. The Athletic reported that Celtics stars Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young and Knicks forward Julius Randle have accepted invites. ESPN reported Friday that Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo also has accepted an invitation.

Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan reportedly accepted, then declined an invitation.