Watch: Blind man’s mind boggling attempt at Basketball free throw, family & friends go wild

Sport is a great medium for breaking barriers and giving people the kind of joy nothing else could. In an incredible video which has surfaced, a blind man can be seen trying his hand at basketball free throw.

The video depicts the person standing in front of the basket with a basketball in hand, surrounded by friends and families, most of whom have a phone in their hand to record the free throw. As everyone eagerly waits for him to attempt the free throw, the blind man, who looks fairly confident, takes his time before taking the shot.

The free throw strikes the board and slides down the basket, sending his family and friends into a frenzy. The person himself can be seen celebrating his attempt with his well-wishers.

It wouldn’t be unfair to say that he nailed the free throw attempt, which most of us would find difficult to do.