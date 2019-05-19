NBA Draft 2019: North Carolina’s Nassir Little wants to showcase his full skillset

“I think I shoot better than I showcased at UNC,” Little told 247Sports on Friday when asked about his collegiate struggles.

Nassir Little is trying to be at his best in draft workouts.

The North Carolina product is projected to be a first-round pick in June but thinks he hasn’t put his entire game on display.

“I think I shoot better than I showcased at UNC,” Little told 247Sports on Friday when asked about his collegiate struggles. “I can handle the ball better. That’s pretty much it — everything else you guys already know.”

The 6-6 forward shot just 26.9 percent from behind the arc in his lone season with the Tar Heels. He averaged 9.8 points and 4.6 rebounds in 2018-19 and couldn’t quite crack the starting lineup, despite being ranked the nation’s No. 2 recruit in the class of 2018, according to 247Sports.

Little has reportedly interviewed with around 10 teams, and he was asked to give feedback on his freshman year experience.

“The consistent thing is just ‘how did I respond to it?’ — that’s the thing I get the most and they all appreciate how mature I was about the situation and how I handled the adversity,” Little said.

“Throughout the year I didn’t feel like I played like myself. The guy people saw in high school is really who I am as a player. That’s the guy people are going to see at the next level.”

Little’s measurables have looked great. He has received plenty of recognition for his standing reach, wingspan and improved shooting stroke during draft workouts.

Workouts end Sunday, so he has a little more time to distinguish himself from other top prospects.