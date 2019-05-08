NBA free agency rumors: Pistons interested in Seth Curry

Detroit is planning to target Seth Curry in free agency, according to a report from The Athletic.

The Pistons appear like they’re looking to add a guard this summer.

The 28-year-old averaged 7.9 points and 1.6 rebounds in 18.9 minutes per game this season for the Trail Blazers. He shot 45.6 percent from the field and 45 percent from 3-point range.

Curry has also been a contributor for Portland in the postseason. He has appeared in nine playoff games, averaging 6.1 points and connecting on 48.1 percent of his attempts from behind the arc. The Trail Blazers enter play Monday tied with the Nuggets at 2-2 in their second-round series.

Curry bounced around the league before landing with the Mavericks in 2016-17, where he established himself as a reliable role player. But, he missed all of the following season with a leg injury.

Curry signed a $2.75 million deal, which includes a player option for 2019-20, with Portland in July 2018.

The Pistons, meanwhile, are expected to have a need in their backcourt, especially if they don’t bring back Ish Smith. They’ve also shown interest in Derrick Rose, according to an earlier report from the Detroit Free Press.

The Pistons finished the season with a 41-41 record and advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2015-16. They were swept by the Bucks in the first round.