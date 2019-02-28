Tickets for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 went on sale on Thursday with the launch of the Team Pass.

China 2019 Global Ambassador Yao Ming received the first World Cup ticket during a Ticketing Launch Ceremony held at the Beijing Olympic Tower to mark the latest milestone event ahead of this summer’s showpiece event.

The Team Pass is the first of four types of tickets that will enable spectators to experience the action at the first-ever 32-team edition of FIBA’s flagship competition, which takes place in eight Chinese cities from August 31-September 15.

The holder of a Team Pass can secure a ticket to games of a selected team during the competition.

The “Group Phase” Team Pass grants tickets to all five (5) games of a selected team during the Group Phase. Depending on the results of the team in the 1st Round, this can mean:

Three (3) 1st Round games + Two (2) 2nd Round games; or

Three (3) 1st Round games + Two (2) Classification 17-32 games.

A Group Phase Team Pass ranges in price from Chinese Yuan (CNY) ¥1,530 (equivalent to PHP P11,788) to RMB ¥6,480 (PHP P49,894).

An “All Games” Team Pass adds to what is offered under the “Group Phase” Team Pass, by securing an option for tickets to the three (3) additional games of the Final Phase – in case the selected team makes it to the Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Final (or 3rd-Place Game).

Team Passes for each of the 32 participating teams are available in a limited number and will be on sale until Friday, April 12.

The three following types of World Cup tickets will become available in coming weeks and months:

City Pass – will go on sale following the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Draw, presented by Wanda;

Day Pass – will go on sale in June;

Game Tickets – will go on sale in June.

Go to worldcup.basketball/tickets for complete information about tickets for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019.

The launch of ticket sales comes following the conclusion on Monday of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers, the 18-month long global qualification process to determine the field of 32 participating teams for basketball’s biggest competition.

