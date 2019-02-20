FIBA WCQ: Keys to the game for Team Pilipinas against Qatar

Team Pilipinas is set to face Qatar tomorrow in the upcoming sixth window of the FIBA Asia Qualifiers, but with higher stakes this time around.

Despite beating them in a close-door affair last September 17 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum with a score of 92-81, the Guiao-mentored squad shouldn’t be complacent as losing might derail the team’s chances in making it to the World Cup.

Today, FOX Sports Philippines takes a look at some key factors that may spell the difference between winning and losing for Team Pilipinas.

Starting out strong

In their previous matchup, Qatar was able to jump out to an early advantage by leading by as much as 17, especially in the first half. Despite Philippines’ furious late comeback, the team can’t afford to be down by double digits early since it may bite them in the end.

With a rejigged roster and a newly-installed coaching staff for Qatar, Team Pilipinas will have its hands full in figuring out how to do so.

“Yung scouting natin is really based on their changing of the coach, kasi di mo yan mai-scout base sa last game natin dito na yung coach nila pa yung American coach. I think they have a different coach now, I don’t think they have the same system. So ‘yun lang ang challenge satin, how to scout them with their new coach. Yun lang ang concern,” explained Guiao.

Perimeter shooting

Shooting lights-out from deep has always been a must for Team Pilipinas given our relatively lack of height compared to our international counterparts.

Last time around, the Guiao-mentored ballclub shot a putrid nine-percent from three with floor spacers Matthew Wright, Asi Taulava, and Marcio Lassiter making only one each. By improving on that facet, driving lanes will be much more open for our slashers in Scottie Thompson, Jayson Castro, and even Thirdy Ravena.

Utilizing Andray Blatche

It’s no coincidence that Gilas Pilipinas is having a harder time without Andray Blatche. With his gravity down low and superb perimeter skills for a big man, perhaps he may be what the doctor ordered for the national team in the sixth window.

The troika of Blatche, Fajardo, and Aguilar could make life miserable for Qatar’s frontline given their combined height and heft. Add along to the fact that Blatche is well-conditioned, expect Team Pilipinas to be much more potent on both ends of the floor.

