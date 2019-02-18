Basketball |

NBA world celebrates Michael Jordan’s 56th birthday on social media

As one of the greatest basketball players of all time celebrates his 56th birthday, the NBA community took to social media Sunday to wish Michael Jordan a happy birthday while also remember the impact he made on the NBA.

Jordan finished his NBA career in 2003 with a long list of accolades, including six NBA championships, six Finals MVP awards and he was named an All-Star 14 times. He spent the majority of his career with the Bulls before a brief retirement stint following the 1997-98 season, and then played two seasons with the Wizards.

The NBA legend’s birthday comes the same day as the All-Star Game, which Jordan, owner of the Hornets, is helping host at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Many shared reflections, milestones, images and videos of Jordan as they went down memory lane. Take a look at some of the best reactions to Jordan’s birthday:

