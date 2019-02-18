NBA world celebrates Michael Jordan’s 56th birthday on social media

The NBA community took to Twitter on Sunday to wish Jordan a happy birthday, while also remembering the impact he made on the NBA.

As one of the greatest basketball players of all time celebrates his 56th birthday, the NBA community took to social media Sunday to wish Michael Jordan a happy birthday while also remember the impact he made on the NBA.

Jordan finished his NBA career in 2003 with a long list of accolades, including six NBA championships, six Finals MVP awards and he was named an All-Star 14 times. He spent the majority of his career with the Bulls before a brief retirement stint following the 1997-98 season, and then played two seasons with the Wizards.

The NBA legend’s birthday comes the same day as the All-Star Game, which Jordan, owner of the Hornets, is helping host at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Many shared reflections, milestones, images and videos of Jordan as they went down memory lane. Take a look at some of the best reactions to Jordan’s birthday:

Happy Birthday to the 🐐, Michael Jordan! pic.twitter.com/XAbJvWWLGm — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 17, 2019

What do you get the GOAT who has everything? We asked around at All-Star media day for Michael Jordan birthday present ideas 🎁 pic.twitter.com/FyIIdlMzku — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 17, 2019

This Day, 56 years ago, Michael Jordan is born in a Brooklyn hospital. pic.twitter.com/Uf1IJCfTlJ — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 17, 2019

Happy 56th birthday to Michael Jordan. Here’s a brief history of his Sporting News covers. pic.twitter.com/R9RGG2xNML — Sporting News (@sportingnews) February 17, 2019

Happy Birthday to the great Michael Jordan. Best there ever was, best there’s ever going to be. https://t.co/cJ75eZ2OUI — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) February 17, 2019

What would @luka7doncic get Michael Jordan for his birthday tomorrow? 😂 🎁 pic.twitter.com/pPrNN65pAu — theScore (@theScore) February 16, 2019

Kyle Kuzma was asked what he would get Michael Jordan for his birthday (tomorrow). “Ummm, some LeBron shoes,” Kuzma said. #NBAAllStar — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) February 16, 2019

5-time MVP and 6-time NBA champion Michael Jordan turns 56. pic.twitter.com/ArwNC0nJfk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 17, 2019

Happy Birthday to Michael Jordan 🔥 This man was ridiculous 🤢 pic.twitter.com/gdQudRDHcv — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 17, 2019