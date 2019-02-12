NBA free agency rumors: Jeremy Lin nears buyout with Hawks, will sign with Raptors

The veteran guard has averaged 10.7 points per game in his first season in Atlanta.

Linsanity is headed north.

Veteran guard Jeremy Lin is nearing a buyout of his deal with the Hawks and is planning to sign with the Raptors, his agents told ESPN Monday.

The 30-year-old is the latest seasoned addition for Toronto, which acquired big man Marc Gasol from the Grizzlies at last week’s trade deadline.

Lin will share point guard duties with Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet — a potentially significant boost given Lowry’s recurring back troubles.

Lin has been a productive reserve for Atlanta in his first season with the team, averaging 10.7 points and 3.5 assists through 51 games.

Toronto will be his eighth employer in nine seasons in the league.