The top PH national team players in the last four decades

The Philippines has shown that when its best players are made available, it can be competitive in the international arena.

In the last four decades, some of the top players in the land have worn the national colors and FOX Sports Philippines will list in this article some names who have been truly outstanding. We do recognize that some of the country’s most memorable accomplishments came before the inception of the PBA. Those were the halcyon days when legends like Caloy Loyzaga, Lauro Mumar, Ed Ocampo, Bogs Adornado, Sonny Jaworski, and Danny Florencio represented the country.

For this list, though, we will focus only on the players who played for the country in the last 40 years. We will base our selection on the achievements and the length of service the players have devoted to the national team. Here are our choices (not necessarily in order):

Allan Caidic

No Filipino player has evoked fear in the hearts of opponents as much as the Triggerman did. Even when facing prolific gunners like Lee Chung Hee and Hur Jae of South Korea and Sun Fengwu and Hu Weidong of China, there was always that quiet confidence that the Philippines had a fighting chance because Caidic could shoot just as good or even better than them.

Caidic played in four straight Asian Games from 1986 to 1998. He was named MVP of the 1985 FIBA Asia (known then as the Asian Basketball Confederation or ABC Championships), the last time the Philippines emerged champions in Asia. Caidic torched China for 22 points as the Philippines triumphed over the defending champion, 82-72. Caidic is the only Filipino to win the Jones Cup twice, in 1985 and 1998. He also earned a SEA Games gold medal in 1985.

Alvin Patrimonio

Like Caidic, Patrimonio also played in four straight Asian Games competitions. As a 20-year-old collegiate player from Mapua, he won a bronze in the 1986 Asian Games. He also bagged a silver in 1990 and another bronze in 1998 and helped the Philippines finish fourth in 1994.

Patrimonio was undersized for his position at power forward, but this did not stop him from going toe-to-toe against bigger frontliners like Ma Jian, Zhang Bin, and Gong Xiabin. In 1987, Patrimonio helped the all-amateur team national team place 4th in the ABC Championships where he was named to the tournament Mythical 5. He also bagged a SEA Games gold that year. The man known as ‘The Captain’ also was part of the 1998 Centennial Team which won the Jones Cup.

Rommel Adducul

Eighteen years after Patrimonio made the Asian Mythical 5, Rommel Adducul became the next Filipino to receive the same honor. He made the Mythical Selection of the 2005 FIBA Asia Champion’s Cup. Adducul may not have had a PBA career as stellar as the others on this list, but in the international arena, his accomplishments have been remarkable.

Adducul began serving the country as the starting center of the Philippine Under-19 team in 1994. He was the only Filipino chosen to be part of the Asian All-Stars, making the team on three occasions (1997, 1998, 2000). He won the SEABA Championships four straight times and was named MVP of the competition in 1999. He also won three SEA Games gold medals in 1997, 1999, and 2001.

Jayson Castro

Sam Daghles of Jordan and Medhi Kamrani of Iran were generally recognized the top playmakers in Asia until someone called ‘The Blur’ came along. Jayson Castro was named to the Asian Mythical 5 twice, earning the honors in the 2013 and 2015 stagings of the FIBA Asia. He helped Gilas Pilipinas win second place in both competitions, and in the process, cemented his status as the undisputed best point guard in Asia.

Castro also earned a Mythical 5 spot in the 2015 Jones Cup where Gilas Pilipinas once again finished second behind Iran. He was part of Gilas Pilipinas that played in the 2014 FIBA World Cup. He also has a SEA Games gold medal which he won in 2007.

Asi Taulava

No one has worn the Philippine jersey longer than Asi Taulava. He first suited up for the national squad in the 2002 Asian Games where the Philippines placed fourth. His last stint with the national team was in the 2018 Asian Games. Only ‘The Rock’ can boast of having played under five different national coaches; Jong Uichico, Chot Reyes, Yeng Guiao, Rajko Toroman, and Tab Baldwin.

Taulava also played in the 2010 Asian Games and in the FIBA Asia in 2007, 2009, 2011, and 2015. He has played in the Jones Cup three times, winning the bronze in 2005 and 2011 and the silver in 2015. He also won back-to-back SEABA titles in 2007 and 2009.

Gabe Norwood

Norwood has been the defensive lynchpin of the national team for over 10 years now. He is the team’s utility man with his ability to guard low post players, as seen in the 2013 Jones Cup where he was tasked to sometimes play power forward, and shut down opposing team’s shooters and main gunners.

Fresh out of George Mason University which he helped reach the US NCAA Final 4, Norwood was recruited to play for the Philippines in the 2007 FIBA Asia. He played in three more FIBA Asia competitions after that. He will be forever etched in FIBA history for his emphatic in-your-face slam over the outstretched arms of Argentinian legend Luis Scola.

Ranidel de Ocampo

Whenever Gilas Pilipinas needed a crucial basket, RDO was always ready to deliver, whether it was from his inside incursions or from his long bombs. De Ocampo was the fourth leading scorer of Gilas in the 2013 FIBA Asia. He was the team’s top scorer in the 2014 FIBA Asia Cup even when Marcus Douthit was around. He was also the team’s 5th leading scorer in the 2014 FIBA World Cup and the 2015 FIBA Asia.

RDO was the national team’s top stretch-forward from 2011 when he played with the original Gilas team in the 2011 FIBA Asia until his last stint in 2015. He was part of the national teams that won the Jones Cup in 2012, placed second in 2015, and placed third in 2007. He also has a SEA Games gold from the 2003 edition.

Samboy Lim

Fans will probably never know how good Samboy Lim really was because his playing career in the PBA was riddled with injuries. But in international competitions, Lim skywalked like no Filipino ever did.

Before joining the Northern Consolidated Cement, Lim had already won a SEA Games gold in 1983. With the NCC, he won the ABC Championship plus another SEA Games gold in 1985. Lim and Caidic were referred to by legendary American coach Gene Keady as “Heckle and Jeckle” after they helped lead NCC to the Jones Cup title after a pulsating 108-100 overtime victory over Team USA which featured future NBA players. Lim was one of the leading scorers when the Philippines won the bronze in the 1986 Asian Games and the silver in the 1990 Asian Games.

Honorable Mentions: LA Tenorio, Jimmy Alapag, Kenneth Duremdes

————

