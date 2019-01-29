Can Mark Barroca still deliver for Team Pilipinas?

Many were surprised when Mark Barroca was named to be part of Team Pilipinas’ 14-man pool for the final window of the 2019 FIBA Asia World Cup Qualifiers.

Considering that he was chosen over guys like Terrence Romeo, LA Tenorio and Alex Cabagnot, Barroca himself did not expect to be back for national duty after being a member of the original Gilas Pilipinas squad under Serbian head coach Rajko Toroman from 2009 to 2011.

“‘Di ko inexpect na makukuha ako rito, pero kinuha nila ako,” Barroca said during their first team practice a week ago.

Nevertheless, he is very grateful and excited to represent our country once again.

“Sobrang saya ko. Tine-treasure ko ‘yung pagkuha nila sa’kin. Napa-pump ako eh na kinuha nila ako. First day pa lang na sinabi nilang may ensayo agad, handa agad ako,” he said.

Back in 2009, Barroca was selected to be part of the Gilas Pilipinas 1.0 program after his UAAP stint with the FEU Tamaraws. He had a solid performance at the 2011 FIBA Asia Championship as he averaged 4.1 points and 2.1 assists while playing behind JVee Casio and Jimmy Alapag at the point guard position.

During his college days and early on in his professional career, Barroca didn’t have much range on his jumper as he was limited to pulling up from the perimeter. However, he made 1.2 triples per game last season as the Magnolia Hotshots guard has developed a potent three-point shot that could also become a weapon in international competition.

Barroca’s edge over the other elite point guards in the PBA is his impact on the defensive end as he applies relentless ball pressure and embraces physical contact. It was on full display when he held Alaska Aces guard Chris Banchero to 11.2 points on 38% field goal shooting during the 2018 Governors’ Cup Finals and won the Finals MVP award in the process.

During the fifth window of the FIBA Asia World Cup Qualifiers, Tenorio and Cabagnot seemed to have trouble defending against the bigger and younger guards of Kazakhstan and Iran. As a result, head coach Yeng Guiao opted to go on a different direction and tapped Barroca’s services for the last window.

Barroca’s deadeye mid-range shooting, improved three-point shot and defensive acumen are welcome additions for the national team. At 32 years old, the former FEU Tamaraw is still at his prime and he hopes that all the experience he gained from playing throughout the years can help Team Pilipinas salvage a spot at the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China.

“‘Yung feel ko sa international play, andun pa rin eh. Pero ang sa’kin lang naman, makatulong lang sa team. Kung ano gusto ipagawa sa’kin, ibibigay ko na ‘yung best ko,” he noted.

——

