WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry slips while attempting dunk, air balls 3-point attempt

We are all used to seeing Stephen Curry’s poise and successful 3-point attempts from as far out as half court.

But, in a matchup against the Lakers on Monday, a quick sequence showed us the opposite in a hilarious fashion.

After a steal in the third quarter, Curry was steps away from a dunk when he slipped in the open court. He recovered and tried a 3-pointer instead, but that was also far from going in.

The slip, and the air ball. Rough few seconds for Steph.

The Warriors enjoyed a comfortable 110-80 lead entering the fourth quarter.